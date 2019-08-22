A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked the top of the South Island and lower North Island.
The quake struck 30km away from Seddon, at a depth of 12km, at 4.10pm.
GeoNet has classified the quake as 'moderate', however a few people have reported its strength as extreme, severe or strong.
More than 3000 people have reported feeling the quake - from as far away as Dunedin and as far north as Auckland.
However, the majority of the felt reports are located around Blenheim and Wellington.
In 2013, Seddon was rocked by a 6.5 earthquake which caused damage across the Marlborough and Wellington areas, followed by several aftershocks.