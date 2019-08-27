A man fighting to get his name removed from Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) list as a perpetrator of domestic violence says he is being "doubly victimised" for something he claims he did not do.

Sahil Nayyar, 29, had been accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence and had a protection order made against him.

The allegations were denied by Nayyar and a police investigation concluded with no charges being laid. The temporary protection order was also discharged by the Porirua District Court.

But his wife went on to successfully apply for residency under the Victims of Domestic Violence scheme.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

INZ's

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.