"My marriage this time didn't work out, and I have suffered for that," Nayyar said.
"But how can it be that I am not allowed to sponsor a future partner. I didn't break any law."
Nayyar and his wife entered into an arranged marriage and he sponsored her under the partnership category to come to New Zealand in April 2017.
However, they encountered problems in their marriage soon after and separated in October that year.
The wife alleged Nayyar had pulled her hair and threatened her and her family on several occasions.
Barely seven months into their relationship, she made a without notice application to the Family Court for a Protection Order.
Nayyar told police that his wife's family had interfered with their marriage too much, and he tried to stop her contact with them.
He and his family took his wife's phone off her "for her own good", he said, so the family would no longer be damaged by her mother's involvement.
Nayyar lodged a request to INZ to change his status as the perpetrator of an incident of domestic violence.
The agency responded in a letter saying it was not prepared to correct his status, and he will remain an ineligible sponsor.
INZ visa services manager Michael Carley said: "It remains that his former partner obtained residence under Domestic Violence policy and as such as a matter of government immigration policy, he is deemed to not be an eligible sponsor under the partnership category."
A person is entitled to request the correction of personal information they consider to be incorrect under the Privacy Act, and Nayyar made such a request.
Carley said the request was declined but a note had been added onto its database stating that he made the request.
The agency had also received a request from Nayyar's lawyer requesting an explanation for the letter's contents, Carley said.
"INZ is still considering our response to this request."