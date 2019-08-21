Joel Johnson thought his mum was going to die.

She was lying on the floor, unconscious and bleeding, with no one but her 7-year-old son to save her.

In a matter of seconds, the usual pre-school rush had come to an abrupt halt when Emma Jeffery fainted and hit her head on the pantry door, causing a cut to the head and a seizure.

"I was feeling worried because if I wasn't there, she would be dead and I wouldn't have a mum," Joel says.

But Joel knew what to do. His training kicked in after having completed a school

