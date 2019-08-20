Traffic is heavy across Auckland's motorway network thanks to a breakdown, a crash and bad weather.

A truck that broke down near Papakura was quickly cleared by 6.20am but has left northbound traffic very heavy from Drury.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to consider delaying their journeys or allowing extra time this morning.

The motorway is also congested from Takanini to Manurewa and again from Te Irirangi Drive through to Greenlane.

UPDATE 6:50AM

Traffic is also heavy on the Northern Motorway following a three-car nose-to-tail between Greville Rd onramp and Upper Harbour offramp.

The crash happened about 6.30am and has been cleared but a police spokeswoman said traffic was building in the area.

The NZTA said traffic was heavy from Greville Rd through to Esmonde Rd.

On the Southwestern Motorway traffic is heavy through Hillsborough heading south, and heavy from Lambie Drive through to Massey Rd northbound.