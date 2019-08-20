Crashes and wet weather are causing delays for Auckland motorists eager to get home this evening.

A section of State Highway 22 in Paerata is closed due to a serious crash. Emergency services are on site and motorists are advised to please follow their directions.

Police were called about 6.15pm following a report of a two-car crash on Paerata Rd, between Puhitahi Hill Rd and Crown Rd.

St John said it was transporting one patient in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has advised motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

SH22 PAERATA RD - SERIOUS CRASH - 7.00PM

A section of #SH22 (Paerata Road) is CLOSED due to a serious crash. Emergency services are on-site please follow their directions. We are signing off for the night, for overnight updates, please check here: https://t.co/muwpGzOv7p. ^MF pic.twitter.com/XwAFWAi0Hs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 20, 2019

A crash on the Southern Motorway was blocking the right southbound lane just after the Penrose Rd overbridge, but has been pushed clear of lanes.

Motorists were advised to expect delays as congestion eases through the area.

Traffic is reportedly heavy southbound leaving the city through to Greenlane, then busy to Mt Wellington.

Northbound is heavy from Mt Wellington through to Greenlane then busy to the city.

An earlier crash on the Northern Motorway is now clear of lanes, but was causing delays southbound between Greville Rd and Sunnynook.

Police said they received several reports that a small truck had crashed about 5.30pm.

"However it appears the driver attempted a turn and the trailer overturned, so there was no real crash. It was blocking the city-bound lane. There were no injuries," a spokeswoman said.

Traffic remains heavy southbound from Rosedale through to just past Constellation Dr on-ramp, and northbound from Stafford Rd through to Upper Harbour Highway.

On the Northwestern Motorway there are queues to SH1 interchanges southbound, then busy traffic along the causeway through to Te Atatu.

The Southwestern Motorway has queues for SH1 interchange, and northbound is busy from Massey Rd through to Walmsley Rd.