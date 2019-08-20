COMMENT

The release of the Commerce Commission's draft findings on petrol pricing presented a rare moment of consensus in politics: that New Zealanders were being fleeced.

There were, however, many different opinions when it came to the question of who was doing the fleecing.

The commission's draft report noted the fuel industry was not as competitive as it could be, and advantaged big, existing players over smaller companies breaking into the market.

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings was asked if consumers were being fleeced but said that was not a word the commission would use.

Political reporter Jason Walls sums up the Commerce Commission report into petrol pricing with reaction from Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges Video / Mark Mitchell

It was, however, a word

