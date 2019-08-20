Police responded to reports of a person in a vehicle armed with a gun in the Hamilton CBD earlier today.

A police media spokesperson said a member of the public called police just after 12pm about a person they saw in a vehicle holding a firearm.

The vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Rostrevor St and Harwood St.

Nearby office workers were alerted to the incident and were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police searched the area for the person, but were stood down at 12.45pm after they did not locate anyone.



Inquiries are ongoing.

No cordons are in place.