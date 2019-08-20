Power is being restored and traffic signals are now operating following a crash in Papatoetoe this morning.

A car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Hillcrest and Station Rds in Papatoetoe at around 10am.

Vector crews were onsite, with the power company explaining it shut down power to the area as a safety precaution to allow emergency services and crews to get to the location.

"Vector remotely redirected power flows to the majority of customers within 45 minutes of the outage, and estimate that power will be fully restored to the remaining affected customers on Hillcrest and Station Rds by mid-late afternoon today, as soon as a new pole is erected," a spokeswoman said.

"We urge the public to stay safe on the roads and take extra caution around any electrical equipment that has been damaged.

"Network equipment should always be treated as live and if they see them damaged or down following incidents like this, people should keep away and call us on 0508 VECTOR."

Auckland Transport Tweeted that multiple traffic signals on the Station Rd, Wylie Rd and Puhinui Rd were not operating, but these were restored about 12pm.