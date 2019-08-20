COMMENT: By Georgina Campbell

Andy Foster has been a Wellington City councillor for longer than I've been alive.

His latest bid for the capital's mayoralty is his third attempt at the top job, but this time is different.

He has Sir Peter Jackson bankrolling him.

It puts the Shelly Bay saga firmly on the agenda for this year's local body elections.

The plan to build about 300 homes, a boutique hotel and a large village green at Shelly Bay has been bogged down in legal action for years now.

It's not surprising Jackson has chosen to so publicly back Foster

