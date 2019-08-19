An inquest will be held next week into the death of Rotorua woman Trish Butterworth, who died after a tree fell on her car in Rotorua's central city last year.

Butterworth died on January 5, 2018 after a 23m tall Spencer's Oak tree split in two during a storm and fell on the coroner of Arawa and Amohia Streets, crushing her car.

Butterworth, a 56-year-old teacher, died at the scene.

The tree, which was more than 150 years old, was the responsibility of the Rotorua Lakes Council.

Police carried out an investigation into how the incident happened.

The at the time, the council said the tree was inspected annually. Following concerns from a local tree specialist, bracing of the tree was checked in late September or early October in 2017 and the bracing was replaced and some branches were cut down.

Police spoke to at least four witnesses on behalf of the coroner and closed the road to map the scene.

The inquest will be heard by Rotorua Coroner Wallace Bain on Wednesday, August 27 at 10am.