A 22-year-old woman who was seriously assaulted in Hastings last week has died and a homicide investigation has been launched.

She suffered the injuries at an address in Camberley on Thursday, August 15.

Police were advised of the incident after the woman was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in the early hours of that morning.

On Friday, police appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation to the incident.

He has a warrant to arrest and they had concerns for his wellbeing.

Police want to talk to Ranapera Taumata in relation to the now-fatal assault. Photo / File

They also appealed to him to turn himself into police.

The woman remained in a critical condition Thursday, before being moved to Wellington Regional Hospital that evening. On Friday, her condition was lifted from critical to serious.

However, on Sunday she deteriorated and was back in a critical condition. She died that day.

If you can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211 3525. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.