Port move

It is generally agreed that the Ports of Auckland would be best located away from the central city to free up the waterfront for beautification. Relocation would tick a lot of boxes such as eliminating the need for large trucks to travel through the city to and from the port, the need to construct a dedicated goods train line and transporting imported cars. The waterfront could then be developed with parks and beachfront as well as a cruise ship hub.

The Thames river in the UK has two ports, Tilbury and Sheerness, so it could be worth investigating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Keynes revival

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westgate roads

Best by half

Transfer station

Mystery ads

Climate alarm

Democracy in the US

Hybrid legacy

Crime and families

Short & Sweet