A man has moderate injuries after an avalanche in Aoraki-Mount Cook National Park.

Police received a call before midday that a man had been injured in the slip.

Police said the man was rescued by helicopter and taken to the Search and Rescue base - with possible pelvic and rib injuries.

On Tuesday last week five climbers were caught in an avalanche on Gammack range, east of Aoraki-Mt Cook.

One person sustained injuries and was airlifted out.

New Zealand Avalanche advisory said there is currently considerable risk of an avalanche on the mountain in all areas above 1200 metres.