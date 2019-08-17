A body has been discovered in a mountain bike park this morning.

A police communications spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post that someone had been discovered "deceased" near Nursery Rd in the mountain bike park off one of the trails.

She said police received a call about 10am today alerting them to the body.

Emergency services were in attendance.

Mountain bike rider Ryan Gray who was riding in the area said there were police cars there and police tape was up.

Police cars near the scene where a body was discovered. Photo / Ryan Gray

"Not often you see police cars in the forest so it can't be good. Thoughts are with friends and whānau of the person."

Gray said the police had blocked off the Te Huinga trail which leads there.

Luka Ellis came for a mountain bike ride today to get out the house and said the Te Huinga Mini Downhill track was taped off so he turned around and came back.

Ellis said saw the tape at the top end of the track, which loops on to Nursery Rd, and there was a police officer at the bottom end of the track.

A group of people running said they saw police cars at the bottom of the track on Nursery Rd.

More to come.