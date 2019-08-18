COMMENT

Bill English used to say, "The Labour Party thinks the answer to every problem is to dump a pile of money on it." This Government is making those words prophetic.

Hardly a week passes when it does not announce more money for some problem without having any practical answer to it. I suspect even English is surprised by the lack of concrete projects for some of the sums announced.

One of the largest was the $1.9 billion for mental health, the centerpiece of the "Wellbeing Budget" delivered a few months ago. The sum included $455 million for a new

