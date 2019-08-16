Sports clubs and RSAs around the country fear they will be unable to serve booze and host people for Rugby World Cup games - and are asking the Government to intervene.

It's a case of déjà vu for Act leader David Seymour, who led the charge on legislation in 2015 that allowed clubs and bars to stay open and serve drinks during the RWC 2015 matches.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said he would look into the issue, though he did not say whether it would be on Cabinet's agenda on Monday.

Local authorities can grant special licences to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.