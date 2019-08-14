A person has been taken to hospital following a "police issue" that caused the brief closure of two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The closure has caused congestion through to St Mary's Bay and Spaghetti Junction.

The issue affected two northbound lanes starting at 11.25am.

The NZ Transport Agency said all four lanes were open as of 11.40am but warned of delays.

UPDATE 11:40AM

Motorists heading north were warned to expect delays through St Marys Bay.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to an incident on the Auckland Harbour Bridge after concerns were raised about a person's welfare.

Police were called about 11.20am.

A person had been taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation this incident.