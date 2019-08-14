Police are asking for help finding 27-year-old Hazel Phillips, who was reported missing late last night from Mount Maunganui.

Phillips is understood to have her 3-year-old daughter, Lexi, with her. Police and her family have concerns for their welfare.

She was last seen driving a white 1999 Toyota Corolla, registration YN4180, police said. At the time she was wearing a purple jumper and purple pyjama pants.

Anyone who saw Phillips or her car was asked to get in touch with police immediately by calling 111.

The request from police follows an earlier report that 25-year-old Maiarangi Te Waiti was also missing in the Auckland region. She was also thought to have a young girl with her,

Police are also calling for help to find Auckland's Maiarangi Te Waiti, 25, who was reported missing along with a young girl. Photo / Supplied

Police also said they had concerns for Te Waiti and the child.