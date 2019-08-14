Police are concerned about a woman and child who have been missing overnight.

Police last night appealed for sightings of 25-year-old Maiarangi Te Waiti, who is thought to have a young girl with her. She is believed to be in the greater Auckland area.



Police said in a statement last night they were concerned for the pair's welfare.

A spokeswoman said this morning that officers were still conducting inquiries to locate the pair.



Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact police by emailing DCC.Auckland@police.govt.nz immediately.