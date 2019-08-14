Police in Gore are looking for a man who rammed two patrol cars before getting away on foot armed with the officer's pistols.

In a dramatic pursuit late last night, officers tried to stop a car shortly before midnight.

Instead of stopping for police, however, the driver rammed the patrol car before running off. A police officer chased after him - also on foot.

​

Advertisement

"The man has then stolen the patrol vehicle and rammed another police car before abandoning the vehicle a short while later.''

Authorities said two police-issued Glock pistols have been stolen.

It is understood the man has then driven off in yet another vehicle which was pursued by police through the Ferndale area, but was not found.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information about the man involved to contact authorities.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Police immediately on 111 or CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111.