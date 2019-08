One person has been arrested following a police chase through Hastings and Napier this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they attempted to pull over a vehicle on Karamu Rd North, Mayfair at about 9.25am.

It is understood spikes were deployed.

The pursuit was abandoned at 9.40am near the National Aquarium along Marine Parade.

Advertisement

The man was arrested at around 10am.

Police could not comment further at this time.

More to come.