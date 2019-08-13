Five people have been hit by an avalanche at Aoraki Mt Cook.

The five climbers were caught in an avalanche on Gammack range, east of Aoraki Mt Cook.

One person sustained injuries and will be airlifted out.

The status of the other four people has not been specified.

A mountain rescue co-ordinator spokeswoman said they got a beacon alert just after 3.15pm.

She said everyone is fine, other than the injured person who's being flown to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the climbers had two forms of communication, including being in radio contact.

A police spokesperson said they were notified by St John at 4.20 this afternoon.