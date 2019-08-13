On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Delamere said he also suffers from a heart condition and has irregular heartbeat.
The former New Zealand First MP has been a successful sportsmen and represented New Zealand in long jump and triple jump in the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.
At Washington State, he also pioneered the technique of full somersault in long jump competitions.
Delamere tried to keep things light during the interview, and joked that he could "compete in women's sports" if parts of his manhood had to be taken off.
He entered politics in the 1996 elections as a candidate in the Te Tai Rawhiti electorate, where he defeated Sir Peter Tapsell.
Delamere served as an MP until 1999, and was a member of the Cabinet during the term.
Since leaving Parliament, he established himself as an immigration adviser and founded the company of Tuariki Delamere and Associates, or TDA.
He has a reputation of fighting for hopeless cases and the underdogs.
In 2013, Delamere successfully won a case for a 22-year-old Indian man who was declined a visa under the partnership category because Immigration NZ did not believe his marriage to a 59-year-old Kiwi woman was genuine.
Delamere said he has been approached by a political party to stand as a candidate in the next election, and may consider a return to politics if he won the battle with cancer.
"I've got the love and support of my family and friends, and I'm going to fight this," he said.