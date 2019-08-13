A package containing a white powder brought into the Lower Hutt police station is not harmful, a police spokeswoman says.

The front counter was closed earlier as a precaution after the package was brought in, but has now been reopened after the examination revealed the powder was not dangerous.

Acting area commander James McKay said the substance, which was brought to the station by a member of the public, is believed to be a controlled drug. It will be investigated.

A man working near the station on Kings Crescent earlier said he could see a few police cars and some officers out on the street, but said it did not look like anything "major" was happening.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they had assisted police at the scene.