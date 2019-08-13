Storm damage to The Cloud venue at Auckland's waterfront will cost hundreds of thousands to repair.

Mayor Phil Goff was given a tour through the interior of the facility this morning after the wild storm on Sunday night tore off part of the roof.

The venue will be repaired Goff confirmed today, despite it being a temporary structure.

Cost for the entire repairs at Shed 10 and The Cloud has not yet been estimated - but would definitely run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"You can see the damage on the ground that's been done over two extraordinary nights, high winds on Sunday and then a tornado on Monday night," Goff said.

"It's really unprecedented to have those two events happening one after the other.

"They say lightning never strikes three times in the same place but we're a bit worried about what the weather conditions might look like tonight."

The cost estimate on repairs will be obtained in the next couple of days.

"We haven't got to a point where we can give you an estimate of costs but it will obviously run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars," Goff said.

"That's the cost of remediation on The Cloud to renew the PVC roofing and the doors that have been broken here. There is also the risk of forgone income depending on how long it takes to get things back into shape."

Regional Facilities Auckland hope Shed 10 will be able to be used for a cruise liner due to arrive on August 25.

Goff said most importantly he was pleased nobody was seriously injured.

"You can see from the force of the weather and the heavy material that's been thrown around," Goff said

"If that had occurred at a time when this building was occupied you can imagine the injuries that might have been sustained."

A third of the roof was torn off in Sunday night's storm.

Goff said when he heard The Cloud had been "torn to shreds" he wondered if it would be worth repairing, as it was a temporary structure.

"The cost of remediating that [damage to the roofing] isn't such that you'd have to re-examine bringing forward the time of demolition of The Cloud," Goff said.

"When I first heard the news 'torn to shreds' I thought well we'll have to seriously consider whether we put it back but that amount, the cost of repairing that is not so great that you'd even consider demolition at this point."

The distinctive multi-purpose event venue had the entire two roofing fabric panels ripped off and strewn into the harbour.

Phil Goff inspects a shattered window pane. Photo / Tom Dillane

Emergency services were called to Queen's Wharf venue at about 10.40pm on Sunday night after reports the severe weather had a left "a large hole" in the roofing.

Damage to the exterior of the venue. Photo / Tom Dillane

Damage after the storm to the roof of The Cloud events centre. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Roofs were also been ripped from several homes in St Heliers as a fierce storm tore through Auckland on Sunday night, bringing torrential rain, strong winds gusts and dozens of lightning strikes.