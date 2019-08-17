A Rotorua entertainer is bringing his childhood growing up in Ōwhata in Rotorua to the stage. Jack Grace has a passion for bringing Rotorua stories to life and since moving back to his hometown last year, he's set about telling the city's stories through his talents. He talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about his latest project, 8 Scott Ave The Musical, which he promises will remind plenty of locals about their own upbringings in Rotorua. He said the key to the musical was to remind people that while most families had nothing, when they came together to sing, they had

