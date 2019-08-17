A Rotorua entertainer is bringing his childhood growing up in Ōwhata in Rotorua to the stage. Jack Grace has a passion for bringing Rotorua stories to life and since moving back to his hometown last year, he's set about telling the city's stories through his talents. He talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about his latest project, 8 Scott Ave The Musical, which he promises will remind plenty of locals about their own upbringings in Rotorua. He said the key to the musical was to remind people that while most families had nothing, when they came together to sing, they had everything.

Jack Grace grew up in a poor family - but when the guitars came out and his whole family got together to sing, they were rich.

He says his upbringing is typical of many Rotorua Māori families and now he's put those memories in a script for a musical he is starring in and directing.

The top Rotorua entertainer has enlisted some of the city's best singers who will rehearse in the coming four months for 8 Scott Ave The Musical, which will open at the Blue Baths in November.

Advertisement

It will be the third project Grace has undertaken this year to bring Rotorua stories to life.

In May he organised a speaking event called Four Mothers Four Stories, where he hosted four local women to tell their stories about motherhood.

In June he put together a show called Rua Duet - Waiata For Two where he featured local singers performing alongside him. Both events were fundraisers for son-in-law Whitinga Harris' unfunded cancer treatment.

Harris, a former Rotorua trainee teacher, lost his battle at the end of June.

Grace said he had the idea to write a musical about his upbringing at 8 Scott Ave in Rotorua about four years ago.

"That address is where I grew up in Ōwhata. I lived there with my nan and grandfather. While this musical is called 8 Scott Ave, it really could be the story of 42 Steeles Lane or 63 Kawaha Point Rd. It's just a story about family and could be any Māori family in Rotorua.

"While we had nothing, when we came together to sing we had everything. Yes, my street was poor in those days, but when my aunties, uncles, cousins all came over and the songs started to flow, we were rich."

Russell Harrison

Grace has enlisted a cast featuring Russell Harrison, Rewa Ututaonga, Krissie Knap, Bobbie Mihi Howard and youngster Hunter Geary. There will also be cameo appearances from some well-known personalities, who Grace is keeping as a surprise.

Advertisement

Krissie Knap

Bobby Mihi Howard

"I have some of the best singers in town helping to tell this story and because it is about the music, I've purposely chosen singers who will learn to act, rather than actors who will learn to sing. None of us have been in musicals before but we will just do what we do naturally."

The storyline is set in the 1970s and tells the story of Grace's bookie uncle, who will be played by Grace.

"My uncle was a typical bookie of the time, he was a fine looking man and a damn good singer but he struggled to manage his gambling and drinking."

Some of the songs featured will include Jesus Is Just Alright With Me by the Doobie Brothers and Saturday Night At The Movies by The Drifters.

"I think a lot of people will go to this show and say 'gosh, that is how I was raised'."

Grace said he had sought permission from his family as well as the current occupier of 8 Scott Ave, all of whom were excited about the show.

"I'm sure there will be people who will walk away from the show and say 'that was me'," Grace said.

Tickets are $35 and will be on sale from October. The shows will be at the Blue Baths on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on both days.