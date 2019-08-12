A 'strong' 5.5 earthquake has struck in the lower South Island.
GeoNet reports the quake, measured a depth of just 12km, hit 15km north of Milford Sound at 10:35pm.
Nearly 7000 people have reported feeling the quake online.
Initially reported as a 5.5 magnitude, then upgraded to a 6.3, it has since been revised back down, although GeoNet said they were assessing the shake and would provide a final magnitude.
In the hour following the shake, another eigh weaker earthquakes measured between magnitide 2.9 and 3.9 shook the same area, north of Milford Sound.