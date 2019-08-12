A police car with its lights and sirens going collided with another vehicle while on the way to help ambulance staff in Christchurch this afternoon, police say.

The police unit was responding at about 4.35pm to a call from ambulance staff who had requested urgent assistance, a spokeswoman said.

At the intersection of Linwood Ave and Dyers Rd, the police vehicle collided with another vehicle travelling across its path, she said in a statement.

"A police staff member in one of the vehicles received minor injuries."

Police would investigate the crash as per procedure.