Visitors driving to Auckland City Hospital can face lengthy queues to get on to the grounds and to car park buildings that are often near capacity. The DHB has done the numbers on building more car parks - and the cost is significant.

Building enough car parks to provide a long-term fix for Auckland City Hospital's parking squeeze would cost about $44 million and take close to 40 years to pay off.

Auckland DHB has investigated the cost of building hundreds more car parks at its Grafton hospital site, as worsening congestion leaves patients and visitors in lengthy queues or

