A couple who witnessed a fatal car crash in east Auckland on Friday night feared their teenage son could have been caught up in the accident.

Henry and Marie Rogado were driving home from a party in nearby Golflands when a car pulled out from a side street in front of them onto Aviemore Dr, in a 60km/h zone.

There was plenty of space between their vehicles, Henry said, but the car suddenly accelerated away at high speed.

Marie looked up from her phone as the car began fishtailing, before hitting the left hand gutter, then heading right and smashing into the trees on an island in the middle of the road.

They slowed their car, fearing the crashed vehicle could explode. As they drove past Marie saw the passenger door was open and a person was trying to get out.

By the time they reached the traffic lights she had called 111 and several other cars had stopped to help so they headed home to Bucklands Beach and their children.

As they drove Marie told emergency services she thought the crash was likely to be fatal.

The first call came in to emergency services about 10.10pm.

Police later confirmed a man in his 30s had died in the crash, while a second person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Henry said he had only previously seen fatal crashes in the movies.

"We were really saddened to hear that one of the [people] was killed."

Marie has been dwelling on what could have happened if they had left the party a few moments earlier.

"We could have been caught by that car. We were very fortunate - it was maybe 20 seconds in front of us."

She praised God that they were spared, she said.

The Rogados had been planning to pick up their teenage son from C3 Church in Howick, just 300m south of the crash site on Aviemore Dr.

But he had told them he would get a ride with someone else. Marie initially worried he could have been involved in the crash.

"When I arrived home the first thing I did was check on him - where are you, are you in church, are you okay, who will bring you home?," she said.

"The church pastor told me... that for some reason he dismissed church quite late that day, so I thanked him for that."

When the Herald spoke to Marie she had just returned from taking the 19-year-old, who is on a learner licence, for a driving lesson.

She has been hammering home lessons about speed and being careful on the roads.

She and Henry felt awful to hear that someone had died and wondered if ringing 111 was the right response, she said.

"But we had no control over that life."

As of Sunday night the national road toll stood at 215 since January 1 - down from 228 this time last year.

In Auckland the road toll is 28, down from 35 last year.