Travellers bound for Auckland are stranded in Qatar after their flight diverted back to Doha shortly after take-off due to an engine emergency.

The Qatar Airways flight, QR920, had been due to arrive in Auckland at 4.45am on Monday from Doha, Qatar.

FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft made at least a dozen full circles before returning back to Doha just over an hour after take-off at 3am Doha time.

A passenger on board the flight told Stuff the pilot "jettisoned fuel" before landing back into Hamad International Airport after an engine warning.

The airline confirmed an emergency was declared due to a technical fault after the plane took off.

"The crew took all necessary precautions and the aircraft proceeded to land safely and without incident."

All passengers were now waiting for an alternative aircraft.

The airline spokesperson said the flight was now due into Auckland at 9.54am on Monday.