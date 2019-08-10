A man once a member of neo-Nazi gang and who was convicted of murder in 1998 has gone on the run from Canterbury Police while on parole.

A social media post was issued this morning by Canterbury Police for assistance locating Aaron Howie, who they believe is somewhere in Canterbury.

Police said there was a warrant out for Howie's arrest and he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Howie, 47, was a member of the Christchurch neo-Nazi gang the Fourth Reich, and in 1998 was convicted of the murder of a young Maori man Hemi Hutley.

Advertisement

Howie was sentenced to life in prison, along with fellow gang member Neihana Foster, for the murder of Hutley who they threw in the Buller River after being beaten.

Police found the body of then 23-year-old Huntley in the Buller River in November 1997.

In September 2012, Howie was released on parole.

The Fourth Reich was a white supremacist gang formed in 1994 in a Christchurch prison and active on the West Coast and in Nelson.

If anyone has any information on Howie's location, police ask them to phone 111, quoting file # 190802/1905, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.