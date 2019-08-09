A young New Zealand couple with just two years' sailing experience navigated dark choppy seas to help rescue a Danish crew after their yacht started sinking near Niue.

Adventure-seeking couple Rohan Honson-Morris and his fiancee Abby Sanford, who is 26 weeks' pregnant, said the nighttime rescue was "intense and emotional for everyone involved".

The pair, with Honson-Morris's parents also onboard, were heading from Niue to Tonga, before making their way home to New Zealand after a three-month global adventure that started in the British Virgin Islands.

About five hours after departing Niue at 1pm on Monday, they received a call to assist the Danish yacht Gwendoline, about 10 nautical miles (19km) away.

Gwendoline, with a man and woman on board, had hit an object in the water and was sinking. The couple said they were abandoning their vessel and getting into their life raft.

The Greek yacht Filizi had also answered the call and was slightly ahead of the NZ crew.

The seas were rough, with 20-knot winds and 3m swells, Sanford said.

As they drew closer, on their catamaran Inspire, Gwendoline let off a flare, but Sanford said it was "nerve wracking" wondering if they would find them floating in the big seas.

"All we could hope for was that we would find them in this very dark night and get them to safety."

They and the Filizi crew managed to keep in radio contact, confirming their position and reassuring them they were on their way.

By the time the NZ crew reached the pair it was 8.45pm and Gwendoline was "sinking fast".

The challenge was getting them off the lifeboat and aboard the yachts. Filizi arrived first with Inspire arriving shortly after to assist.

Despite the "extremely rough conditions" the Filizi crew managed to get the pair safely on board.

Sanford told the Herald the rescue was incredibly intense and emotional but had the best outcome.

"The crew from Gwendoline were so brave. It would have been a very terrifying experience for them to hop into the life raft in the big seas," Sanford said.

"We were relieved and glad to know they were safe and able to assist in the rescue."

The Gwendoline pair had to abandon their yacht and lifeboat, and joined the Filizi heading to Tonga.

Sanford said they received a phone call the following day from the couple, Lene Egtved and Kim David Egtved, with a "very emotional, heart-warming message".

"They thanked us, and said it was very comforting to hear us on the radio. They said it was terrifying and scary getting into their life raft in the big seas, as they thought they could be floating for days before being rescued."

The NZ pair sold their Waikuku Beach house two years ago to buy a 2007 Lagoon 420 Catamaran choosing a life of travel and adventure over material wealth.

They had spent little time on land since.

The pair took crash courses in sailing from Google and YouTube and had jumped in the deep end with adventures around Ibiza, Gibraltar and Portugal.

They have sailed down the coast of Morocco, spent time around the Canary Islands and then took on the crossing from Cape Verde to Barbados.

Weeks have been spent living on the boat with friends and family visiting them and helping crew for various legs of the trip.

The current adventure included finding out they were pregnant just as they sailed out of Panama, the challenges of pregnancy on the open sea and of course the dramatic rescue.

Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ search and rescue officer Mike Roberts praised the crew of the Greek and New Zealand boats for answering the call and doing a "marvellous job."

He stressed the importance of having communications equipment onboard vessels.

"This shows the critical importance of working communications equipment and the absolute necessity to carry survival equipment, especially when sailing offshore."

The pair, who are near Tonga, have kept a diary of their adventures at sea on sailinginspire.com. They also have a YouTube channel.