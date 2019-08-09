An Auckland resident who now has a confirmed case of measles flew Auckland to Napier return this week, before they realised they had the viral illness.

The person, whose gender or age cannot be identified due to privacy, flew to and from Napier on Air NZ flights on Tuesday.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is asking passengers on the flights, Air NZ 5025 from Auckland to Napier departing at 6.40am and Air NZ 5020 from Napier to Auckland departing at 4.40pm, to check their immunity to measles.

ARPHS public health medicine specialist Dr Maria Poynter said fellow passengers, plus anyone in the Auckland or Napier domestic terminals around the time of the flights, should also watch for signs of measles.

Advertisement

Measles symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, before spreading to the rest of the body.

"You are most at risk if you're not immune to measles, either because you haven't been vaccinated or you haven't had the disease previously.

"People who are not immune may start experiencing symptoms over the next week," Poynter said.

Anyone over the age of 50 years is considered immune as they would have been exposed to the virus as a child.

Other passengers should check their Well Child or Plunket book for at least one measles mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you're immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

For more information about measles, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service website and the Ministry of Health website