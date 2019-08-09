A truck has become stuck in the motorway underpass at Mountain View Road, Western Springs around lunchtime today.

The truck driver somehow managed to squeeze the vehicle under the bridge before wedging it under the motorway underpass.

It is currently blocking traffic heading under the bridge towards Kingsland.

The truck became wedged under the bridge around lunchtime. Photo / Juha Saarinen

The roof of the truck appears to be bent, with crumbling debris from the bridge visible from the road.

The underpass bridge sits at a height of 3.6m.

Earlier today, a crash that blocked the far right lane on the Northwestern Motorway heading west caused major delays.

However, the crash has since been cleared, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Aucklanders will need to take care on the roads when they head home, as there is a possibility of showers this afternoon.

The 5.45pm and 6.30pm ferry services from Auckland to Half Moon Bay have been cancelled and will be replaced with a bus due to mechanical issues, according to Auckland Transport.