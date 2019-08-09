On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
As well as distracting voters from the substance of the law itself, Martin was forced to spend nearly all her time during its first reading explaining the mix-up.
NZ First ended up supporting the bill through its initial stage on Thursday, which helped it sail through, 94 votes to 23.
It is now destined for select committee and intense scrutiny and debate from both MPs and the public.
The stakes are equally high for the law's advocates and their anti-abortion counterparts.
Those lobbying for change see this as their first chance in more than 40 years for meaningful abortion reform; those fighting to maintain the status quo will know that if the law passes, it's unlikely to be rolled back.
The proposed legislation would decriminalise abortion, giving women access to the procedure until 20 weeks' pregnancy without them having to go through legal hoops.
After that, the person performing the procedure will have to "reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman's physical and mental health, and wellbeing".
Proponents disappointed with the post-20 week test should prepare for the law to be watered-down further as Labour shores up support for it across the House.
Politics is, after all, the art of compromise.
But one change too important to be negotiated away is the removal of abortion from the Crimes Act.
As it stands, its presence within that statute is extremely unpalatable.
It unfairly stigmatises the thousands of women who have abortions each year as well as others who weigh up the procedure while pregnant.
As Little argued this week, women should have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies.
"Safe abortion should be treated and regulated as a health issue. Abortion is the only medical procedure that is still a crime in New Zealand."