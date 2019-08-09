A new offer for primary and intermediate school principals would see a pay parity with secondary principals.

The collective agreement offer from the Ministry of Education was put to the union today.

It came over a month after principals rejected a $64 million pay offer because it was proportionately less than a $1.5 billion offer accepted by teachers.

The difference exacerbated a longstanding complaint that senior teachers in large primary schools can earn more than principals of the smallest schools.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said she was proud that members' collective disengagement action had forced an improved offer from the Ministry.

She said members would now have a chance to discuss the offer at paid union meetings around the country next week and vote in an online ballot from 15-19 August.

"At every stage of this campaign, when our members have come together and taken collective action they have forced a response from the Ministry.

"Principals said loud and clear that if parity was fair for teachers then surely it was fair for principals too. Members will now have the chance to vote on an offer that includes parity," she said.

Stuart said the accord that sits alongside the new offer is equally important, and will address lots of outstanding issues around workload and wellbeing, as well as dealing with appraisal and additional teacher only days.

The key components of the offer are:

• Pay parity with secondary principals across the roll, staffing and decile components of remuneration, with this being entrenched through a unified pay system.

• A 3 per cent per annum pay increase for three years on the roll and staffing components of remuneration.

• A one-off $1,500 (before tax) payment to NZEI Te Riu Roa members.

• An annual $300,000 professional development fund for primary principals.

The Ministry of Education has proposed a settlement date of 26 August if members vote to accept the offer.

The announcement comes as schools across the country observed a union organised national day of support for principals.

NZEI called for a day of action late last month, and called for the event to be advertised in school newsletters "so parents and children can join in with wearing green and demonstrating their support if they want to".

Plans for today's event included parents and children wearing green, activities and visual actions at schools, shared green-themed morning teas and talks about the issues.

However, Psychologist Sara Chatwin said a child's age, understanding, parental consent, and the appropriateness of the issue should be taken into account before young children get involved in political movements.

"There are a few little things around that that people need to take some care to think about; such as the child's level of understanding," she said.

"I think there are some kids, particularly teenagers, who have a social conscience, feel comfortable and want to do it, and that's absolutely all good.

"But if kids don't understand then I don't think it's incredibly fair on the child."

Chatwin said parents should be "absolutely cognisant" that they aren't pushing their child to be involved in something they don't want to be.

"I know a lot of children and not many of them would actively say they want to be involved in a protest," she said.

"If they have an interest then you need to talk about that and tease out if it is appropriate for them to be involved."

Participation was very dependent on the individual child, Chatwin said.

"Not every child, at every age group, at every school will want to do it."

Some boards refused to partake because of concerns about using school facilities to promote the day of action.

Whangārei Intermediate School board chair Derek Slatter said he was concerned about promoting the day of action through school newsletters.

"There is a line of what is appropriate and that would be starting to approach the line. It really comes down to what the actual words are," he said.

However, School Trustees Association Auckland regional chair James Lochead-MacMillan said he had no objection to the proposed actions.

"While it's not having any impact on children, I'm not sure boards have a particular problem with it," he said.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid declined to comment on whether principals should promote their day of action in school newsletters, saying: "We trust principals to be the professional leaders of their schools."

A NZEI spokeswoman said she didn't know how many schools were taking part in the day.

"It's all happening at a local community level, but many have sent us photos of green-themed morning teas and/or shared them on social media," she said.