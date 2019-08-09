On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Anzac ethos of a "fair go" is needed for business operators facing tough times from the City Rail Link project, says Auckland councillor Mike Lee.
Lee went to Sydney at his own expense this week to see first-hand how firms along the route of a 12km light rail scheme are helped by the New South Wales Government.
At first the state administration ruled out compensation for fear of the precedent it would set. But when accounts surfaced of business owners facing ruin and turning to medication for depression the government back-tracked.
It has set up "ex gratia payments" inrecognition of the adverse impacts of the light rail project. A total of 212 businesses applied to the scheme and 160 received payments worth about $30 million.