The NZSAS stopped 15 "spectacular" terror attacks in Kabul, according to a newly released document which reveals the most detail ever of the elite special forces group's operations in Afghanistan's capital.

The documents also detail NZDF's concern over allegations of civilian casualties from a 2010 NZSAS raid and how it was considering not reporting the claims.

The details have emerged in the latest batch of documents released by the Inquiry into Operation Burnham. The documents included those previously withheld by NZDF, with the support of the Chief Ombudsman. They have been freshly scrutinised by the Inquiry's own specialists and deemed

