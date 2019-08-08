First home buyers rejoice — it's now cheaper to buy than rent in nearly 200 towns and suburbs across New Zealand.

That includes Auckland Central, where a typical month's mortgage repayments are $670 less than rent for the same period, new data from analysts OneRoof-Valocity shows.

With record low interest rates likely to drop even further on the back of the shock cutting of the official cash rate to 1 per cent, the deal for first home buyers could get even better.

It's led mortgage advisors to call on aspiring homeowners to start crunching the numbers and consider giving up renting for good.

Other standout areas include Invercargill, Rotorua and Whanganui. In parts of the latter first home buyers can save up to $1000 a month by paying off a home loan rather than renting, the data shows.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said the new figures would likely shock those seeking to get on the property ladder.

"What will surprise many is that even in a place like Auckland, there is an area where buying is a cheaper option than renting."

The findings come with Auckland property prices on the slide, with the city's median price slumping to $825,000 in July — down 3.7 per cent on the same month last year.

House prices have now fallen every month this year compared with the same period in 2018, and have risen only once in the past 17 months.

That's seen first home buyers become the most active buyer group in Auckland, securing 27.4 per cent of all new home loans last month.

Record low interest rates and the Reserve Bank's decision to further cut the official cash rate this week were also helping, Century 21 real estate branch owner Derryn Mayne said.

"Potential first-home buyers need to head to a mortgage calculator," she said.

"Once we see how much retail banks are going to pass on, those currently renting might be pleasantly surprised."

Loan Market director and mortgage advisor Bruce Patten said his phones went "ballistic" with aspiring homeowners after the cash rate cut.

"We're saying now's the best time ... if you've got a job, and it's stable and if you can get into a property, jump all over it," he said.

But the picture is not all rosy. After a near decade of skyrocketing prices, Auckland's first home buyers must first raise huge deposits before banks are willing to give them home loans.

Auckland Central was the only part of the city where monthly mortgage payments were cheaper than a month's rent payments, and that's an area dominated by apartments.

In more exclusive suburbs such as Epsom, Herne Bay, Parnell, St Marys Bay and Takapuna, monthly home loan repayments actually cost $4000 more than tenants pay in rent.

So how did OneRoof-Valocity reach its conclusions?