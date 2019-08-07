A Milton man head-butted his partner, ripped off her clothes, leaving her topless, and was then pepper-sprayed into submission, a court heard.

Tangimoana Matauwhati, a 43-year-old shearer, appeared before the Dunedin District Court last week after admitting a charge of assaulting a female.

May 11 began in uneventful fashion, with Matauwhati and his partner putting down a hangi in their backyard in preparation for a get-together later that day.

While Matauwhati waited for the food to cook, he drank.

They took the hangi to a family member's house and got back home at 8.30pm when tensions rose.

Matauwhati began accusing the victim of wanting to be with someone else.

''You had no reason to be insecure,'' Judge Emma Smith said.

''She's nothing but caring and faithful.''

After becoming furious, the defendant head-butted the woman, causing a cut to the inside of her mouth and loose teeth.

In response, she left the property, but Matauwhati followed.

He tried to jostle her back home and grabbed her clothes, pulling them off her, ''leaving her topless on the street'', police said.

Neighbours' intervention allowed the woman to escape the violence and police attended the scene.

But Matauwhati was unco-operative and struggled as they attempted to restrain him. Officers had to pepper-spray the defendant, the court heard.

Despite being on the end of the attack, the victim described it as ''a blessing'' because it had led to the couple addressing the problems in their relationship.

They had attended a restorative justice conference before sentencing during which Matauwhati apologised.

Since the incident, counsel Alan de Jager said his client had given up drinking.

The defendant was ''very embarrassed'' about his actions, he said.

De Jager stressed the man had no history of violence and urged the judge to view it as an isolated incident.

Judge Smith accepted the outburst was out of character.

She sentenced Matauwhati to nine months supervision and 70 hours community work.