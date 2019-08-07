EDITORIAL

There is an encouraging finding from this week's Herald series on children's health that hasn't had much prominence: Most Kiwi kids are doing okay.

Among the reports on hearing and vision problems, preventable illnesses, obesity and behavioural difficulties, it is important to acknowledge that the system works for probably 80 to 90 per cent of children.

However, helping the 10 to 20 per cent who aren't being properly served is a challenge we can't shy away from. The themes emerging from the "Health check for Kiwi kids" series shed light on what needs to be addressed.

