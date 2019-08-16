As its members flock away from the area in droves, Tuhoe's new plan to encourage them back involves a village where everything is shared. It's the first of about 40 they hope to build. Rod Emmerson visits the first site.

There's a clever user-friendly tourist map on the counter of my Whakatane motel reception desk, inviting visitors to explore the region as far south as Lake Waikaremoana.

It's wonderfully dotted with cute stylised drawings of happy walkers, cyclists, golfers, kiwis wearing sunglasses. Smack in the middle of the map, is the home of the Ngāi Tūhoe iwi, Te Urewera, an

All in the family