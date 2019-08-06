The man accused of murdering Maketū toddler Nevaeh Ager sat weeping in Tauranga High Court today as a judge set the date for his trial.

The Bay of Plenty man faces a charge of murder after the 2-year-old girl's body was found on tidal flats at Little Waihī on March 21.

The man also faces nine other charges relating to alleged assaults against police officers, possession of an offensive weapon, resisting a police constable, common assault and wounding with intent to cause bodily harm. The nine charges relate to alleged separate offending earlier this year.

The man appeared in court this morning via audio visual link from prison, wiping tears from his eyes as details of his case were heard.

His interim name suppression will continue, for now.

Judge DJ McDonald said the defendant could be seeking an application to amend some of the charges and ongoing suppression surrounding the man's identity would allow him to do so without prejudice.

However, Judge McDonald sternly reminded the man and the court that this would not necessarily last long.

"The Criminal Act 2011 is clear, name suppression should not be achieved by a series of interim orders," Judge McDonald said.

The man was expected to appear again for a case review hearing on October 9 before heading to trial next year. The interim name suppression is expected to be reviewed at the case review hearing.



Judge McDonald fixed the man's trial to begin on October 19, 2020, for three weeks.