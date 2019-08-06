Police are seeking information after a $10,000 Angus bull was shot in the Catlins.

The 5-year-old bull was shot dead on land near the Papatowai Highway intersection with Puketiro Rd.

Owaka police Senior Constable Murray Hewitson said the shooting happened late on Friday or early Saturday.

''The farmer is willing to give a $1000 reward to anyone who can help name the shooter ... We're hoping there was someone else in the car who wasn't happy with what happened and they might own up.''

He said it was difficult to tell what sort of weapon was used, but it would have needed to be a high calibre.

Anyone with details can contact Hewitson on 021 191 4831.