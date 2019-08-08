A South Auckland mum who witnessed her baby boy turn blue and struggle for breath says she would have likely lost her son that day if he had not been vaccinated.

In March last year, Kaiden Russell, who was only 4 months old at the time, was rushed to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after his mother suspected whooping cough.

Turns out, she was right - the nurse diagnosed it straight away and he spent three days in the hospital recovering from the disease.

"It was really, really scary and heartbreaking seeing your child suffer like that," said his mum Natalie.

Kaiden in hospital with whooping cough. Photo / Supplied
