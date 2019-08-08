On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Shebelieves, and her doctors agreed, her son could have died had he not had his first dose of the pertussis vaccine at six weeks.
"He responded within 24 hours of getting medicine so we were so lucky he had that first dose; it could have been fatal otherwise."
Now, the "boisterous and confident" young boy is healthier and more lively than ever.
But looking back, Natalie says he didn't fall into the group of children more likely to get the disease.
"Our whole family had all been immunised and he'd had his first dose - so it definitely makes you more aware that this kind of thing can still happen and it is so serious people [need to] get immunised when they are supposed to."
The pertussis vaccine is part of the free immunisation schedule for children in New Zealand. Babies get doses at 6 weeks, 3 months and 5 months. Booster immunisations are given to children when they're 4 and 11 years old.