Labour hosted a $750 per head "President's Dinner" fundraising event in Auckland last night where a senior minister spoke to those who had paid to be there.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was one of the speakers at the dinner at the General Restaurant on Shortland Street.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford was also at the event, as was Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Labour MPs Deborah Russell and Marja Lubeck.

At a similar event last year, a ticket where Robertson was speaking cost $600.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But Labour appeared to have learned the lesson about billing speakers as Ministers – unlike the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.