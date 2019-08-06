Three stolen cars are still missing after a brazen daylight car heist as police continue to hunt the culprits.

The sting happened before Leo Jiang, owner of car dealership J's Auto Import, arrived at work on Great North Rd, New Lynn, at 10am on Sunday.

A 2015 Porsche GT3 worth $220,000, a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V and 2007 Honda Civic Type-R, both worth $20,000, were taken.

The 2007 Honda Civic Type-R worth $20,000. Photo / Supplied

Jiang's beloved track car, which he has had since high school, was also stolen.

However, it was found later that day about 10 minutes away from his warehouse.

A safe that was bolted to the ground was also taken in the daring burglary. It contained $6000 in cash and Jiang's passport.

Leo Jiang's prized blue track car which has been recovered. Photo / Supplied

Sightings of his personal Porsche in Titirangi have since been reported to Jiang.

Police have previously confirmed a forensic examination of the scene has taken place and that they would also examine the recovered track car.

A police spokeswoman today confirmed there were no updates to report yet in the case.

• Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Constable Max Wille on 021 192 2282, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.