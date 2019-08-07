A mother whose daughter was allegedly assaulted at a West Auckland high school has started a petition demanding for her "bully" to be stood down.

Jasmine MacGibbon is calling on the Ministry of Education to introduce harsher penalties for school bullies after a student who she said assaulted her daughter at Rutherford College was handed a five-day suspension and then allowed to return to class.

Meanwhile, MacGibbon's daughter is too frightened to return to school and the family are considering home-schooling her.

Police said they are making ongoing inquiries into the assault on school grounds. The ministry said it could

School board of trustees involved