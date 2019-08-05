Police are investigating after a body was found at a vacant property in Ruatoria.

The body was found on Saturday afternoon, in the Gisborne Region, and is believed to have been there for some time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn said police are yet to identify the body and are working to do so at the earliest opportunity.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police will provide more information when we are in

a position to do so," he said.

The discovery of the body comes a week after human remains were also located in scrubland in Taipa, Northland.

At the time police said the remains had been at the site for several years.

Four days later, they were identified as that of Leeann Ailini Scott - who went missing after going for a walk in the area on December 12, 2014.